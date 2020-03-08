Haverhill teenager crashes into house      

GROVELAND — Emergency services responded to a crash Saturday morning after a car struck a house, according to a statement from the Groveland Police and Fire departments.
At approximately 9:57 a.m., police received a 911 call reporting a car had crashed into a home at 28 School St, according to the statement.
The statement said police and fire departments responded and found a Ford Explorer had smashed into the side of the building.
The driver, a 19-year-old Haverhill man, was trapped in the car when police and firefighters arrived, according to the statement.
Firefighters used hydraulic rescue tools to free the driver, who was the only person in the Explorer.
The driver was taken to an area hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life threatening, according to the statement.
The resident home at the time of the crash was treated but declined transportation to a hospital.
The house sustained significant damage, but was not rendered structurally unstable.
"The driver of the Ford Explorer was extricated within 10 minutes due to the incredible teamwork between Haverhill Rescue 1, Groveland Police led by Sgt. Riley and the Groveland Fire Department," said Groveland Fire Chief Robert Valentine. "I would like to thank everyone who responded to the scene and recognize them for a job well done."
The crash remains under investigation.
