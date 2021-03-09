AMESBURY — Veterans in Greater Newburyport will be able to take part in a COVID-10 vaccination clinic in Haverhill on Sunday, March 21.
The Veterans Administration's Bedford Healthcare System has partnered with the Haverhill Department of Veteran's Services to provide the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine by appointment only.
According to Amesbury Veteran Services Officer Jeremiah Murphy, veterans of all ages from Amesbury, Newburyport, Merrimac and Salisbury are eligible to take part in the vaccination clinic which will take place at the Constantino Middle School, 685 Washington St., Haverhill on Sunday, March 21 beginning at 9 a.m.
"This is the closest vaccination clinic in the area and I urge veterans in the greater Newburyport area to sign up," Murphy said.
Veterans interested in taking part in the clinic can call the Amesbury Veteran Services Office at 978-388-8136 or the Newburyport Veteran Services Office at 978-462-2201.
Each veteran vaccinated at the clinic must also commit to receive their second dose at the Constantino Middle School on Saturday, April 10.
"We want to get the word out there that this clinic will be somewhere nearby," Murphy said.
Veterans can also register for health care benefits at www.va.gov/health-care/apply/application/introduction.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
