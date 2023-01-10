SALISBURY — A Haverhill woman faces a larceny over $1,200 charge after local police say she stole nearly $19,000 from her former boss by making unauthorized charges and withdrawals to an account he used to pay company bills. .
Katherine Unger, 29, of Country Hollow Lane, was ordered held without bail during her appearance Tuesday in Newburyport District Court because she faces at least three similar offenses based out of Gloucester District Court and was on probation at the time of the Salisbury complaint. She also was found guilty of larceny by check and other charges in 2021 based out of Haverhill District Court, according to local court records.
Unger used to work at Hudson's Outboard, the Bridge Street business know for its massive replica shark leaning against the building, from 2019 to about March or April of 2020. While working there she was given access to the business' brokerage account and during the course of a couple months, she stole $18,936 from the account, according to Salisbury police Officer Jeffrey Greene's report.
Greene stopped by the business last October and spoke to the owner who told him of the thefts.
"He told me that the bank had already refunded the total amount. He said that he was told Katie was taken into custody recently on a probation violation. This department has previously dealt with Katie following a warrant arrest stemming from similar larceny/fraud charges," Greene wrote in his report.
Court records indicate the withdrawals were funnel into a service account that allowed her to pay off a 2015 Audi she had bought. The Audi was later repossessed.
