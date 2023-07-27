AMESBURY — A Haverhill woman, charged with stealing thousands of dollars from a roughly 80-year-old woman suffering from Alzheimer’s, avoided jail time after agreeing to pay her back, according to Newburyport District Court records.
Lydia Maynard, 65, of Smiley Avenue saw a charge of larceny from a person over 65 continued without a finding for six months on Friday after reaching a plea deal with an Essex County prosecutor.
During that time, Maynard must stay away and have no contact with the victim and pay $7,000 in restitution. A minimum of $1,400 must be paid back each month.
Maynard admitted that she stole money from the woman, who hired her to help take care of errands, cover expenses related to an impending divorce and take care of her disabled daughter, according to Amesbury police Detective Steven Reed’s report.
Maynard first denied stealing money from her client and agreed to take a polygraph test. But when told she failed the voluntary test, Maynard changed her story, Reed wrote in his report.
The investigation of Maynard began to pick up steam in July 2022, months after the victim reported to police that the person she hired two years ago to handle errands for her was siphoning money from her bank account by cashing checks she did not authorize.
A bank official conducting his own investigation estimated the victim lost $8,053 between Nov. 17, 2021, and March 26, 2022.
Reed first spoke to Maynard in late July 2022 and she told the detective her client suffered from Alzheimer’s disease or dementia and had no living relatives. Maynard provided Reed a list of items she bought on her employer’s behalf, mostly at a nearby Walmart. One item was an $800 computer that Maynard bought for her using her own money because she felt bad her client didn’t have one.
“However, in the bank records I found a check made out to Lydia Maynard on March 26, 2022, in the amount of $800 and in the memo section says ‘for computer,’” Reed wrote in his report.
Reed met with the victim on Aug. 7 and she repeated her claim that Maynard was stealing from her. When asked how long Maynard had worked for her, the victim said about six months but appeared uncertain.
“It should also be noted that while speaking with (the victim), she asked me four separate times how I was notified about this case,” Reed wrote, adding that she did not know who was president at the time or what month it was.
Reed reviewed the victim’s bank records and found three checks made out to Maynard for a total of $5,000 and then continued digging.
“I made a list of 25 checks in total with a total value of $13,353. It should be noted that this total is just from checks written from April 9, 2021, thru March 26, 2022. Since there is no paper trail or receipts it is unknown how much physical cash was stolen,” Reed wrote in his report.
After delving into the victim’s bank account, Reed asked Maynard if she would be willing to take a polygraph test, according to his report.
