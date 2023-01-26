SALISBURY — A Haverhill woman facing a larceny over $1,200 charge after stealing money from her former Salisbury boss pleaded guilty to the offense Wednesday in Newburyport District Court.
Katherine Unger, 29, was then sentenced to 18 months but saw all jail time suspended for 18 months while on probation. She also faces at least three similar offenses in Gloucester District Court and was on probation at the time of the Salisbury complaint.
She also was found guilty of larceny by check and other charges in 2021 in Haverhill District Court, according to court records.
While on probation, Unger was ordered to remain drug and alcohol free with random screens and stay away and have no contact with her victim.
Unger used to work at Hudson’s Outboard, a Bridge Street business known for its massive shark replica leaning against the building, from 2019 to about March or April 2020.
At that time, police say she stole nearly $19,000 from her former boss by making unauthorized charges and withdrawals from an account he used to pay company bills.
While working at the business, she was given access to the brokerage account and stole $18,936 over the course of a few months, according to Salisbury police Officer Jeffrey Greene’s report.
Greene stopped by the business in October and spoke to the owner, who told him about the thefts.
“He told me that the bank had already refunded the total amount,” Greene wrote in his report. “He said that he was told Katie was taken into custody recently on a probation violation. This department has previously dealt with Katie following a warrant arrest stemming from similar larceny/fraud charges.”
Court records indicate the withdrawals were funneled into a service account that allowed her to pay off a 2015 Audi she bought. The Audi was later repossessed.
