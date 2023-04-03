SALISBURY — The legend may not have been there in the flesh, but those gathered for the Roy Orbison Tribute and Traveling Chef Lunch were able to enjoy his music through a skilled impersonator.
The tribute lunch, hosted by the Friends of the Salisbury Council on Aging, was held Thursday at the Salisbury Senior Center and drew more than 100 people.
As with all of the Friends of the Council on Aging’s endeavors, the purpose was to raise money through public support to promote the services to the community.
Other goals were to increase use of the senior center by providing educational and instructional programs and activities for the public, and to help improve the council’s facilities and resources.
The lunch was sold out, with 120 people excitedly mingling and enjoying a meal as Orbison’s tunes, including “Oh, Pretty Woman” and “You Got It”, filled the room for a few hours.
Amesbury musician Rick Anthony provided the entertainment with his spot-on Orbison impression. He wore Orbison’s trademark dark shades, along with a black shirt and jacket combo. He performed hits such as “The Candy Colored Clown” and “Only the Lonely.”
Friends of the Council on Aging President Pat McBride elaborated on how they found out about Anthony.
“He’s quite well known as doing Elvis impersonations and we had him here doing Elvis not that long ago,” McBride said. “So I asked him what else he did and he said he did Roy.”
She said events like this have received great feedback following the pandemic.
“People love it. During COVID, everybody was in lockdown, shut down for two years,” McBride said. “Many of our seniors live alone, so it’s an opportunity to get them out, to congregate with their friends, to catch up on chitchat, to be entertained and to have a good meal. It’s just nice.”
Friends of the Council on Aging member Roberta Curtin spoke about some of the prizes available at the lunch.
“We have 23 raffle prizes along with five door prizes, so 28 people will leave here with the prize today,” Curtin said.
She explained how the prizes were made possible with the help of the community.
“We sent out approximately 20 emails to local businesses and they came through with prizes, like restaurant gift certificates, classes, gardening tools and things like that, as well as the Friends themselves each getting together and putting together more raffle baskets,” Curtin said.
McBride spoke glowingly of the volunteers who make up her organization.
“Our members are phenomenal,” she said. “They are the first ones to step up and say, ‘What can I do?’ Whether it’s the vaccine clinics, luncheons, rides, anything.”
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
