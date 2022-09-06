AMESBURY — A big man with an even bigger heart, retired police officer George Cavanaugh died unexpectedly on Aug. 30, at age 69, leaving a large hole in the community, according to his former colleagues.
Cavanaugh began his career as a special officer in Salisbury and came to Amesbury in 1980, graduating from the police academy in 1982. He proudly served the community until retiring in 2014 and stayed on as a special officer handling traffic control duties, according to other retired officers.
Officers who worked with Cavanaugh noted his ability to look beyond the black and white of a situation.
“He realized there was a lot of gray area in police work. So instead of just showing up and taking whatever kind of action, he thought it out and that was a good lesson to learn,” retired Officer Tom Hanshaw said.
Retired Amesbury police Chief Mark Gagnon said Cavanaugh could be one of the toughest guys one might ever run into depending on the situation.
"But he could also be the kindest, most gentle person to sit down with either a young child, or a teenager, or even an adult who was having some type of distressing problem,” Gagnon said. “And he could spend hours with that person trying to get them down the right road, and that's not something a lot of people possess.”
On top of his well-regarded police work, Cavanaugh was a constant figure in the community.
“He was very visible, you'd see him at Mass every week and at church, and he was very involved with the youth sport programs,” Hanshaw said. “Later on as I started doing the community stuff, we have the food drives and those kinds of things, and he was always there.”
Hanshaw made sure to highlight how contagious Cavanaugh’s positive demeanor could be.
“He had a very infectious laugh that he could get going and he would just crack himself up,” Hanshaw said. “And of course that got everybody else cracked up, too.”
Officers familiar with Cavanaugh had plenty of stories to share, from corralling runaway horses, to suspects jumping out second story windows. Gagnon remembers responding to a domestic disturbance with Cavanaugh nearly 30 years ago, with the male suspect launching himself through the second-story window and running off into the night, only to be caught weeks later. It was when he spoke to the suspect that Gagnon learned why he jumped.
“He told me that he thought that coming up the stairs was Officer Cavanaugh, who we had a previous experience with and realized he did not want to mess with him and dove through a glass window on the second floor out to the street,” Gagnon said. “So I never knew till that day why he went through the window, and then when he told me that story, I'll never forget that.”
In addition to his wife, Sheila, Cavanaugh is survived by his two sons, Ryan Cavanaugh of Medford, Daniel Cavanaugh of Amesbury; a daughter, Shannon Olbrot and her husband Christopher, also of Amesbury; his grandchildren Cadence, Michael, Evelyn and Abigail Olbrot.
