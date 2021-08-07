Head of Governor's elected Phi Beta Kappa president

BYFIELD – Peter Quimby, head of school at the Governor’s Academy in Byfield, has been elected president of the Phi Beta Kappa Society, the prestigious academic honor society. Esther Jones, associate provost and dean of the faculty at Clark University in Worcester, was elected as vice president.
Both positions are for three-year terms ending in 2024. The election took place Aug. 5 at the society’s 46th Triennial Council, which convenes every three years to carry out the business of the society.
In a press release, Frederick M. Lawrence, secretary and CEO of the Phi Beta Kappa Society, praised the election of Quimby and Jones.
“Both Peter and Esther have distinguished records of service to Phi Beta Kappa,” said Lawrence. “We look forward to working with them as they bring their experience and vision to the leadership of the Society.”
Quimby earned his B.A. at Bowdoin College and received his Ph.D. at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he was elected to Phi Beta Kappa. Since then, he has served in several chapters and at the national level. Most recently, he served as vice president of the society from 2018-21.
Before coming to Governor's in 2011 as head of school, Quimby was the assistant dean of the University of Wisconsin-Madison, the dean of Davenport College at Yale University, the associate dean of the College at Princeton University, and later the deputy dean of the college.
In the press release, Quimby stated, "I have witnessed the transformative power of education in my own life, and in the lives of thousands of students at both the college and high school levels, and that education has been deeply rooted in the arts and sciences. Phi Beta Kappa has championed these values since the founding of our nation and I am honored to be assuming new leadership responsibilities as president.
"The Society's efforts to promote academic excellence and advocate for the liberal arts and sciences are vital to the future of our democracy, and I look forward to working with the Society's staff and Senate to advance these efforts in the coming years," he said.
