NEWBURYPORT — It was easy sledding for Gov.-elect Maura Healey in Newburyport and Merrimac, where residents voted overwhelmingly for her on Election Day.
Although the numbers have yet to be certified, unofficial election results show that Healey, a Democrat with ties to the area, picked up 6,954 votes in Newburyport on Tuesday while Republican Geoff Diehl received 2,590. Libertarian Kevin Reed picked up 118 votes. Healey won 1,813 votes in Merrimac, where Diehl received 1,344 and Reed 48.
Dawne Shand, a Democratic candidate for state representative in the 1st Essex District, also had plenty to be happy about as she picked up 6,495 votes in her hometown of Newburyport. Her Republican challenger, C.J. Fitzwater of Salisbury, received 2,877 in Newburyport.
Shand also took Merrimac but only by one vote: 1,525 to 1,524.
Thanks to recent redistricting, Newburyport will also see a new state senator in Republican Bruce Tarr of Gloucester, who received 4,820 votes there while independent challenger Terence Cudney collected 3,597 votes.
The race for state senator in Merrimac saw Barry Feingold reelected with 1,671 votes in that town compared to 1,473 for Republican challenger Sal DeFranco.
Democratic state Sen. Diana DiZoglio of Methuen picked up 6,099 Newburyport votes in her successful bid to become the next state auditor.
Republican auditor candidate Anthony Amore collected 2,773 votes in Newburyport, while Green-Rainbow candidate Gloria Caballero-Rocha received 173. Workers Party candidate Dominic Giannone received 90 votes and Libertarian candidate Daniel Riek tallied 173.
DiZoglio earned 1,674 votes in Merrimac, where Amore received 1,294; Caballero-Rocha, 40; Giannone, 47; and Riek, 61.
U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Salem won his reelection campaign in the 6th Massachusetts House District, receiving 6,974 votes in Newburyport.
Republican challenger Bob May lagged far behind with 2,349 votes in Newburyport while Libertarian candidate Mark Tashjian received 169. Moulton also garnered 1,818 votes in Merrimac, where May received 1,247 votes and Tashjian collected 83.
Democratic Secretary of State William Galvin received 7,188 votes in Newburyport in his successful reelection bid. Republican challenger Rayla Campbell earned 2,292 Newburyport votes, while Juan Sanchez of the Green-Rainbow Party received 206.
Galvin picked up 1,953 votes in Merrimac, where Campbell received 1,165 votes and Sanchez collected 56.
Attorney General-elect Andrea Campbell received 6,645 votes in Newburyport to 2,872 for James McMahon. Campbell also picked up 1,737 votes in Merrimac while McMahon received 1,412.
State Treasurer Deb Goldberg won her reelection campaign with 7,167 votes in Newburyport and 1,985 in Merrimac, compared to challenger Christina Crawford’s 1,628 votes in Newburyport and 855 votes in Merrimac.
Democrat Eileen Duff took in 5,856 votes in Newburyport in the District 5 Governor’s Council while Republican Michael Walsh picked up 2,731. Duff received 1,706 votes in Merrimac, where Walsh collected 1,378.
When it came to the state’s four binding ballot questions, Newburyport supported Question 1 (“millionaires tax”), 5,142 to 4,531, while Merrimac did not, 1,649 to 1,523.
Merrimac did, however, support Question 2 (dental benefits), 2,201 to 963, as did Newburyport, 7,080 to 2,371.
Question 3 (more liquor licenses) received a last call in Newburyport, where it was shot down 4,708 to 4,547. Merrimac also voted in opposition, 1,805 to 1,307.
Question 4 (driver’s licenses without proof of residency) was a hit, however, in Newburyport, passing 5,777 to 3,707, while Merrimac gave it a pass at 1,713 to 1,419.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
