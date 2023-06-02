NEWBURYPORT — Pride Month kicked off in style when Gov. Maura Healey gave an emotional keynote address during the second annual Pride Progress flag-raising ceremony in front of City Hall Friday afternoon.
Gov. Healey is the first openly-gay woman to be elected the state's chief executive and has been a long-time advocate for marriage equality.
She told an exuberant crowd of over 200 residents and city officials on Pleasant Street that she is a very proud daughter and granddaughter of Newburyport, whose father grew up on High Street and whose mother came from Chapel Street.
"Never, in a thousand years, would I imagine I would be addressing this auspicious crowd today at City Hall, in this capacity," she said. "But I'm here."
The governor choked back tears as she paid tribute to the silent LGBTQ trailblazers, whose stories, she said will never be told.
"You won't see their pictures or portraits of pride featured in news stories, or on TV," she said. "But those people, I am really grateful to. Because they are the ones who made it possible for people like me to do what I'm doing today."
Healey also singled out the youngest members of the LGBTQ community who show so much strength, resilience and bravery in pushing for a more-inclusive world.
"It wasn't that way when I was growing up and it's just a sign of the progress that has been made," she said. "So I just want you to know that very positive thing, as we mark today. I feel really grateful to be part of a team, leading a state that has such a proud history when it comes to equality."
The governor also said the ripple effects of officials across the country looking to ban books with gay content, cancel drag queen shows or halt gender-affirming care can be felt on the state's youth.
"Anxiety and depression, the numbers are rising in the LGBTQ population, particularly among our young people and it's a direct result of what they're seeing and reading about in social media and on the news," she said.
Healey told the crowd, which included Mayor Sean Reardon, state Rep. Dawne Shand, D-Newburyport, state Sen. Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, former Mayor Donna Holaday and former Essex County Sheriff Frank Cousins, that she will do everything she can to support those who feel vulnerable.
"Here in Massachusetts, you are seen, you are heard, you are loved," she said. "Your rights will be protected, you will be protected. We will stand with you. We will fight for you. You have the right to live your authentic lives and we will all be better for it."
During his comments, Reardon told the crowd that last year's inaugural Pride flag-raising ceremony had a different feel than this year's celebration.
"They were about six of us here for the flag raising. It was a Saturday morning but, honestly, it was still so special to be able to do that," he said. "Being elected mayor and being able to raise that flag with pride in my hometown was special. But this? Oh my goodness."
Reardon also praised the work of the Newburyport Pride Board, which organized Friday's flag raising and Saturday's Pride parade.
Administrated by the mayor's office, the Newburyport Pride Board is a subset of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Alliance.
Pride Board Tri-Chairperson Tarah MacGregor said the multicolored Pride Progress flag that was raised on Friday represents all scopes and identities of the LGBTQ community and acknowledges people of color within the community as well.
Pride Board member Lori Towle thanked her board and the crowd for making the day special, while her colleague, Kevin Hudson acknowledged the community's straight allies for all their support as well.
"We really just need you to stand up to hate together with us, so we hope you will join us," he said.
