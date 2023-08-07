AMESBURY — A cavalcade of local and state leaders turned out Friday as Gov. Maura Healey and Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll signed a $375 million road and bridge maintenance funding bill into law.
Those gathered for the signing and press conference at the Nicholas J. Costello Transportation Center included Amesbury Mayor Kassandra Gove; Sen. Barry Finegold, D-Andover; state Rep. Dawne Shand, D-Newburyport; state Rep. Adrianne Ramos, D-North Andover; and members of the Amesbury City Council.
The bill includes $200 million in Chapter 90 roadway money and an additional $150 million to fund six transportation-related state grant programs. The bill also contains $25 million in municipal road construction funding to assist rural communities, specifically those with populations of less than 10,000 and population densities of fewer than 500 people per square mile.
The Chapter 90 program, established in 1973, allocates funding annually to all 351 Massachusetts cities and towns using a formula based on the weighted average of a community’s local road mileage (58.3%), population (20.8%) and employment (20.8%).
Funding is provided on a reimbursable basis, with communities required to complete the work in advance before being compensated by the state for eligible costs.
As part of the bill, Amesbury will receive $437,966.
Healey said she was excited to sign the bill.
“We’re thrilled to be here and we’re really pleased to be able to be here to sign what is a $375 million investment in our roads, bridges, public transit, municipal electrical vehicles, and so much more here in Amesbury and in communities all across Massachusetts,” the governor said.
Healey spoke about how she would not have been able to do this alone, thanking members of her team, among others.
“I’m so grateful to all of our partners in the Legislature who work to appropriate to make this funding available for us to be able to share today,” she said. “That includes Sen. Barry Finegold, who is here, Rep. Dawne Shand and Rep. Adrianne Ramos. Thank you all for your work.”
Gove thanked Healey and the entire legislative delegation for the Chapter 90 funding.
“We are incredibly grateful for the Chapter 90 funding that we have received in the past, and we anticipate receiving after today’s signing by the governor with rising costs in every corner of our state,” Gove said. “These funds are critically important to helping Amesbury and all of Massachusetts communities complete infrastructure improvements like road resurfacing, drainage, sidewalks, ADA-compliant ramps, rail trails and other enhancements.”
She joked that any town manager or mayor would say that roads and sidewalks are the most popular topic when they walk into a room.
“This funding and the work we are able to complete with it truly impacts the quality of life that we can offer to our residents. For Amesbury, Chapter 90 funds have been used for a number of important projects,” Gove said.
She elaborated on how the city has used Chapter 90 funding in the past.
“We have used these funds to pay for the resurfacing of many streets over the years,” Gove said. “We have also used Chapter 90 funds for the replacement of the Mechanics Row retaining wall, which maintained safe access to homes that are located on this dead-end street, and Chapter 90 paid for the engineering services for the replacement of the Congress Street culvert, which has threatened the integrity of a highly trafficked road.”
She acknowledged that the environment of the Northeast is not ideal for infrastructure.
“Like many other communities, Amesbury has a backlog of rough roads and potholes that need to be tended to, and we rely on this important state supplement to get these repaired. Amesbury itself is just under 14 square miles, but we have almost 75 miles of roadway to tend to,” Gove said.
Driscoll thanked everyone who came out to attend the bill signing or has been involved in the process.
“Just pleased to be here with all of you who are working hard to make sure the dollars that the Legislature provided and were able to get out and deploy are really making a meaningful difference in communities like Amesbury and the 350 other communities across Massachusetts,” Driscoll said.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
