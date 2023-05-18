NEWBURYPORT — The city’s Pride Month will receive an executive kickoff when Gov. Maura Healey serves as the keynote speaker for a Pride flag-raising ceremony on June 2 at City Hall.
June is LGBT Pride Month and Healey is expected to join Mayor Sean Reardon, members of the city’s Pride Board, and other elected officials at 4 p.m. when the Pride flag is raised.
Board co-Chairperson Tarah MacGregor said she is “over the moon” about the governor coming to the city.
“I could not be more excited to host the governor of Massachusetts. This is our first female governor, who is one of the first two openly queer, lesbian governors in the entire country,” she said. “She is a trailblazing leader here in the state. No other name really came up for this and we got her.”
MacGregor said members of her ad hoc committee began talking about inviting the governor to the city in December. She made a few phone calls to Healey’s office, filled out an online inquiry form a few weeks ago, and eventually landed the chief executive.
“We were confident that this would be something she would want to be a part of, even though it was a long shot,” she said. “But we were persistent and made sure we created an opportunity to welcome her here to Newburyport.”
The Newburyport Pride Board is a subset of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Alliance and administered by the mayor’s office.
Reardon said in a text message he is looking forward to hosting the governor, whose parents grew up in Newburyport.
“This should kick off a great weekend of Pride events,” he said. “The governor is an inspiration to so many and to have her here in Newburyport, where she has some deep connections, is very special.”
Pride Board member Holly Cashman pointed out that Healey has long been a marriage equality advocate.
“My role on the board is to be the adult in the community that I didn’t have growing up,” she said. “I’m excited at what kind of impact this event will have on youth who are queer and questioning LGBTQ and their futures.”
In addition to Reardon delivering a proclamation at the flag raising, the ceremony will include poetry readings by city youths and a performance by the musical group Southbridge Union.
The flag raising will mark the second time it has happened in the city, which will also host its first Pride parade the next day at noon beginning at the Bartlet Mall.
Pride Board member Paul Goldberg said he is “thrilled, excited and nervous” about the weekend festivities.
“But we have an incredible amount of events and activities for Newburyport residents and everyone visiting the city to partake in and celebrate the gay community,” he said. “We’re looking forward to talking about our struggles and our triumphs, and I think we’re going to be ready.”
Goldberg added that feedback about the Pride celebrations has been overwhelmingly positive.
“The response has been amazing, from everything on social media, to people coming up to us at other events we have been at,” he said. “People are thrilled that we’re doing this. They say it’s about time and I think we’ll get a lot of people coming out and participating.”
For more information, go to www.newburyportpride.com.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.