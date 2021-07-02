NEWBURYPORT — Attorney General Maura Healey is slated as guest speaker at a fundraising campaign event July 7 for Charlie Tontar, the city councilor at large who is running for mayor.
The event will be held at the Elks Club at 25 Low St. starting at 6 p.m. Registration information: https://secure.actblue.com/donate/tontar-kickoff-fundraiser.
The other candidates for mayor are Sean Riordan, a member of the School Committee, and Warren Russo, a Plum Island resident and Navy veteran.
Tontar said in a press release he is pleased that Healey agreed to appear with him on July 7.
“Attorney General Healey has been an important ally for cities on key issues including the opioid crisis, housing and energy costs, consumer and environmental protection, ensuring equality for all and keeping our communities safe. In particular, she provided critical assistance in addressing the problems Newburyport had with the Colby Farm landfill and the failure of the vacuum sewer system on Plum Island,” Tontar said in the release.
Tontar served as Ward 4 councilor and chair of the important Budget & Finance Committee for six years before winning an at-large seat in 2019.
Tontar is an economist with areas of concentration in urban and regional economics, environmental economics, and the history of economic ideas. He recently retired as a professor from Merrimack College where he started teaching in 1977.
The preliminary election is Sept 21.
