Area residents participated in a Tong Ren Healing session at Newbury Town Library on Wednesday. An energy healing therapy developed by Tom Tam, the therapy builds on Carl Gustav Jung’s concept of a collective consciousness. The group meets at the library every Wednesday at 11:30 a.m.
Healing together: Library hosts Tong Ren session
