AMESBURY — A new health agent has been making the rounds in the city and she already has plenty to do.
Deborah "Deb" Ketchen has been working as a health agent for 15 years, beginning in Merrimac in 2006. She has also served as the health agent in Groveland and Rowley.
The Haverhill native has joined the city as a full-time health agent and will continue to work on her own time in the same capacity in Merrimac.
Working in public health during a global pandemic has been a challenge for everyone involved, according to Ketchen.
"The past year and a half has been unbelievable, it really has," Ketchen said. "I haven't even been able to take a vacation. I just can't right now. I've always got calls, emails and texts to answer. Every, single day."
The health agent is a newly created position in the city. Ketchen said she is focusing on food and home safety.
"Right now, I'm focusing on inspecting all of the restaurant establishments," Ketchen said. "They haven't been inspected in about a year now because of COVID. Most health departments are in the same situation right now and a lot of the places have closed down."
Mayor Kassandra Gove has been restructuring the city's Inspectional Services Department, which recently moved to the Municipal Development Center on South Hunt Road.
Fire Chief Ken Berkenbush served as acting health director for the city after the prior health director, Jack Morris, resigned in September. Morris continues to work in the same position in Salisbury.
The city administration plans to eventually move all health matters – including health inspections, flu information, mosquito control and water quality testing – to the Inspectional Services Department.
Berkenbush and Emergency Management will continue to handle pandemic-related public health tasks such as purchases of personal protective equipment, vaccine clinics, guidance and recommendations, according to Catlin Thayer, the city's communications director.
"We’re in a transitional period at the moment with some public health tasks being done by Deb and some by Ken and his team," Thayer said in an email.
Ketchen recently started at an annual salary of $61,118 and will report to Inspectional Services Director Ernest Creveling.
"I will be out in the field but Ernest is my go-to guy and he supports me," Ketchen said. "I'm busy right now and trying to get into the restaurants while also answering all of the calls and emails that come in.
"I'm also creating a schedule to get out to restaurants once or twice a week," she added. "That has really become the priority, to get them done and keep them going. You need to inspect (a restaurant) twice a year."
Ketchen is a 1978 graduate of Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School. She earned a bachelor's degree in homeland security and emergency management from Ashford University in 2012 and holds an associate's degree in food technology from Essex Agricultural Institute.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.