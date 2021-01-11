WEST NEWBURY -- The town has seen a clear spike in coronavirus cases since late November. Health Agent Paul Sevigny reported in a press release on Monday there were 76 additional cases of positive COVID-19 since Nov. 20, bringing the total number of documented infections since March to 112.
From March 24 through Aug. 31, West Newbury had 13 residents test positive; from Sept. 1 through Nov. 19 that number grew by 23.
“The town and surrounding communities definitely saw a surge in cases following the Thanksgiving meal and now we are seeing the effects of the most recent holidays and winter school break,” Sevigny stated, noting that as of Jan. 6, Essex County had a 14 day positivity rate of 9.8%, while West Newbury came in around 5.2%. Other surrounding towns were higher, some above 12%.
“The virus is still very much alive and active throughout our community and country,” Sevigny said. “Don’t let the news about vaccination clinics allow you to relax your COVID safety protocols. We have many long months ahead of us.”
A three-stage vaccine rollout is underway statewide, with first responder clinics happening locally this week.
“We are currently (in) the middle of Phase 1,” Sevigny said. Although the state has not yet announced plans for the subsequent phases -- which should include the senior citizen population followed by the general population -- West Newbury’s health board is working closely with other officials to lay plans for vaccination clinics for residents of West Newbury either through a local or a regional approach.
“Pharmacies, doctor offices and large vaccination sites are also expected to be distributing vaccine as we systematically move through the vaccination phases. Once the vaccine is more readily available, public clinic information will be distributed throughout the town,” the press release stated.
“We are all looking ahead for a much happier and brighter year in 2021,” Sevigny emphasized.
He reminded residents about the importance of continuing to practice social distancing, wearing face coverings, washing hands frequently, covering coughs and sneezes, cleaning and sanitizing frequently and monitoring their health daily.
Although selectmen recently lifted resident-only parking restrictions at the Mill Pond and Pipestave Hill Recreation areas, Sevigny reminded the public that at all times facial coverings are required, pets must be leashed, and social distance of at least six feet must be maintained.
“If these conditions are not adhered to or if public health conditions warrant, these areas may be restricted again,” he said.
Anyone exposed to COVID-19, or who has symptoms such as a fever, cough or difficulty breathing, should contact their healthcare provider. Call 911 for emergencies.
