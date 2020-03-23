NEWBURYPORT — The city's Board of Health has ordered all personal care services to shut down until further notice.
The order, which took effect at 6 p.m. Monday, follows a local public health emergency declared by Mayor Donna Holaday on March 19.
The latest order affects beauty salons, hairdresser and barbershops, nail salons, spas, microblade and all types of tattoo studios, gyms and fitness centers, tanning salons, yoga studios, massage and bodywork establishments, and church and religious services.
For questions regarding these closures, contact the Board of Health at 978-465-4410. More information can also be found at www.cityofnewburyport.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.