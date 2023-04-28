NEWBURYPORT — The Board of Health on Thursday voted to eliminate food permit fees for local Yankee Homecoming vendors in an effort to encourage more city eateries to take part in the annual summer event.
This year's weeklong event runs from July 29 to Aug. 6.
Before last year's annual citywide event, the Board of Health required local vendors to pay $50 a day for temporary food permits with a $350 cap.
Health Director Laura Vlasuk requested to kill the fee this year and she said the Board of Health unanimously voted (3-0) to drop it for licensed, city businesses.
"If you are already a licensed, inspected, permitted location or become one, you will incur no additional fee for Yankee Homecoming this year," she said. "We want to promote local business to participate in a popular event in the city."
The food permit fee for businesses outside the city will remain $50 a day with a $350 maximum.
Yankee Homecoming president Dennis Palazzo said he was glad to hear about the change. However, he added Anchor Stone Deck Pizza was the only city business to sign up for the event so far and hoped the Board of Health was not trying to cut out non-local vendors.
"Overall, I think this is a good move and it could be an incentive for other businesses, if they don't have to pay," he said. "I appreciate the effort to help but I'm also hoping this doesn't limit or drive other vendors away."
Yankee Homecoming charges a vendor fee of between $650 to $1,000 for nine days, (depending on amount of time and space the business needs), according to Palazzo who said he has about half of his vendors signed up.
"We're a pretty good bargain. Revere charges around $450 for a weekend event and the Topsfield Fair gets between $1,000 to $2,000 from their vendors," he said. "We want to keep all these events, like the public concerts, the fireworks and family day free for the public and they are funded by donations, sponsorships and the vendor fees that we collect."
Construction work on the first phase of the $4.8 million Market Landing Park expansion project is expected to begin in May and will cut off electricity to the waterfront throughout most of the summer.
Although Palazzo had been concerned the construction might cause Yankee Homecoming to cancel its waterfront concert series, (which includes the annual Beetlejuice show), he said he has been working with the city to make sure the music will go on after all.
"We have plans in place, in case we need to pivot, due to a lack of electricity. But we have decided to move forward," he said. "(Planning Director) Andy Port has been very helpful in this process."
