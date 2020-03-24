WEST NEWBURY — The Board of Health reports that as of Sunday, no cases of COVID-19 have been identified in town.
In a press release issued over the weekend, the board reminded residents that social distancing “is a must to stop or slow down this fast-moving global pandemic.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends keeping at least six feet away from other people and reducing population density in any given area.
Working from home when possible, taking classes online, canceling or postponing large gatherings, and visiting friends and family virtually instead of in person are other ways to help “flatten the curve” — a term that refers to slowing the rate of infection through use of protective practices.
Flattening the curve allows hospitals and health and emergency care providers to better keep up with the urgent need for supplies, beds, intensive patient care, and other critical resources during this crisis.
“More people in this town and country need to separate themselves from others,” the release states.
The board also urges residents who are making daily trips to the grocery store to cease immediately.
“Every unnecessary trip out of your home not only puts you and your family at risk of contracting the virus, but also puts at risk the health of all those individuals who continue to work and serve the general public at large.”
Stressing that there is no need for hoarding, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security recommends having two weeks worth of supplies on hand.
According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, there are no nationwide shortages of food, although in some cases the inventory of certain foods or supplies locally might be temporarily low before stores can restock.
“Food production and manufacturing are widely dispersed throughout the United States and no widespread disruptions have been reported in the supply chain,” the FDA states.
To date, five people have died in Massachusetts as a result of contracting COVID-19.
“We all need to do our part to help stop the spread of this invisible killer,” the press release states. “The local hospitals are running low on PPE (personal protective equipment); nurses and doctors don’t have the luxury of staying home with their family where they could be safe. These individuals are working in extreme conditions for you. Health care workers and local first responders are working to save you. Please do your part to save them — stay home,” the release concludes.
For up-to-date information, visit www.mass.gov/2019coronavirus or www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov. Call 911 for emergencies.
