AMESBURY — The city's health director and deputy health director have resigned.
Jack Morris has been working as the city's part-time health director as part of an intermunicipal agreement with Salisbury since 2009. Morris and Deputy Health Director Rich Berube work part-time hours for Amesbury and part-time hours for Salisbury under the agreement, which runs through June.
But, according to a press release from Mayor Kassandra Gove's office, Morris and Berube have resigned their positions with Amesbury effective today.
"We just have a different vision of how the Health Department is going to operate moving forward," Morris said Wednesday. "We have had discussions about possible contract extensions, which have not been fruitful. So we have decided to accept other opportunities."
Morris and Berube will remain as Salisbury's health director and deputy health director.
The intermunicipal agreement with Salisbury includes a shared public health nurse and animal control officer who stay on in Amesbury, according to the mayor's press release.
Gove stated in the release that she wishes the two men well and that Fire Chief Ken Berkenbush will now serve the city as interim health director while a search is conducted to find replacements.
“We are in good hands with Chief Berkenbush," Gove said. "He and Assistant Fire Chief (David) Mather have been instrumental in guiding us during the spread of the coronavirus, leading our daily COVID-19 response team meetings, working with our long-term care facilities, training city staff on safety protocols, and obtaining personal protective equipment. Nothing will change as we move forward in our search to find a new health director.”
Berkenbush serves as the city's director of emergency management as well and was the health director in Exeter, New Hampshire, for 15 years. Berkenbush was also the preparedness pandemic director for 19 communities in New Hampshire and will work with the city's health nurse and Newburyport's health director, who will assist with inspections.
Mather, meanwhile, is a state hazardous materials technician and has been deployed with the Department of Health and Human Services many times in support of the COVID-19 response around the country, according to the release.
Berkenbush said he is sad to see Morris go.
“Although I enjoyed working with Jack and am sorry to see him leave," Berkenbush said in a press release, "I am confident that I will be able to step in and handle the role of interim health director for as long as needed. With my extensive background in public health, I will be able to provide the same level of expertise to our community as we continue to move through the COVID-19 pandemic and with any other health issues and concerns that may arise.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
