Health director: 'Redundant' advice still important

NEWBURYPORT — City Public Health Director Frank Giacalone emphasized the need for people to stay home when sick, wash their hands frequently and other COVID-19 preventive measures on Saturday’s Local Pulse.
Speaking with host Joe DiBiase on the internet radio broadcast, Giacalone recognized how “redundant” that advice may be as conversations about coronavirus continue.
“It’s very redundant,” he said. “People say, ‘yes, I wash my hands,’ but do you wash them often enough when you’re supposed to wash them?”
Giacalone said “luckily,” the city has not yet seen any positive tests for coronavirus. There have been at least two people who were thought to have come in contact with a carrier while traveling and they were put on 14-day home isolation, he said, adding that it was “just a precaution. It was not out of any direct need.”
As of Sunday, there were 164 confirmed or presumptive cases of coronavirus in Massachusetts, according to the state’s website, which is updated daily. The website said six of those cases were in Essex County, but does not specify communities.
On Friday, North Shore and Merrimack Valley superintendents spanning 28 districts, including Newburyport and Amesbury Public Schools and the Triton and Pentucket Regional School Districts, announced schools would be shut down from March 16 through March 27.
Giacalone said closing the schools was “a good thing for them now to regroup and further their plan, and be more definitive of what needs to happen moving forward.”
For people who are feeling symptoms of a cold or the flu and are considering medical attention, Giacalone said to call a doctor’s office before showing up.
“You never want to go in sick with the fear of spreading it, especially in the hospitals, as well,” he said. “You shouldn’t just show up.”
He said that facilities like Anna Jaques Hospital have set protocols to limit visitors and will isolate sick patients from the public. “You should always call first, especially if you’re showing the typical symptoms with the fever, dry cough and shortness of breath.”
Giacalone has been in contact with health directors in neighboring communities, and they are taking the same precautions.
For masks, “They’re restricting those to hospitals and healthcare (workers) with direct contact with sick patients,” he said.
“The general public, at this point, should not be out wearing the masks,” he said. “It’s not needed. We need to just take due diligence in avoiding large crowds. Again, staying home if you’re sick, washing your hands and most importantly, also is social distancing.”
If a person has to go out in public, it’s best to keep six feet from other people as much as possible, Giacalone said.
“At this point, obviously there is no directive to shut down restaurants or local businesses,” he said.
The health director recommended that restaurant and business owners try to have hand sanitizers available, especially by the door. Employers should remind their employees to wash their hands frequently and do their best to keep a space from overcrowding.
With this in mind, Giacalone said he doesn’t want to cause panic. Instead, if someone is sick, they should “stay home” and “not go out.”
“People may think, ‘I have a runny nose or I’m just clearing my throat,’ but you could be a carrier with mild symptoms, as opposed to a full-fledged cough or a high fever.”
People with COVID-19 might not exhibit any symptoms, he explained. Overall, the state is focusing on reducing large gatherings as much as possible.
Giacalone said panic starts with “lack of information.” He said people shouldn’t be stocking up on things when an emergency happens and instead, should try to keep an emergency kit for these situations.
“Try to prepare before. In this situation here, just do your due diligence and just try to be responsible and doing the right things,” he said. “Hand washing and staying home when you’re sick — those are the two key things.”
For more information, visit www.cityofnewburyport.com. “Don’t overreact. Do stick by the facts, and make sure that you get the facts that are reliable,” Giacalone said.
In another segment, Heather Shand provided her prospective as Ward 3 City Councilor and chair of the planning and development committee, and what the coronavirus means for the status of public meetings.
Gov. Charlie Baker enacted a “temporary emergency ordinance that says, we don’t require to have the physical access for the public to come to meetings,” Shand said, explaining that the city is looking at other options.
Councilors Jared Eigerman, Bruce Vogel and Sharif Zeid are currently working with Mayor Donna Holaday to review possibilities for remote participation at meetings, she said. “I would expect council meetings to have an intercom, or some way to call in.”
Shand also spoke briefly about the process for new ordinances regarding short-term rentals such as Airbnb and other city issues. Also on the show, Irish musician Sheila Linehan shared some music ahead of St. Patrick’s Day.
Local Pulse broadcasts live on the internet from 9 to 10 a.m. on Saturday from the newsroom of The Daily News.
To listen live or download previous shows, go to www.NewburyportNews.com/LocalPulse.
Staff writer Heather Alterisio can be reached via email at halterisio@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3149. Follow her on Twitter @HeathAlt.
