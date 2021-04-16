NEWBURYPORT – Amid concerns that Newburyport High School has become the epicenter of a spike in COVID-19 cases among students, the city's health director Friday confirmed what the superintendent of schools told parents two days earlier – the infections did not take place within the school building.
Twelve positive COVID-19 cases were identified Wednesday through the district's pooled testing program, which prompted the high school to temporarily shift to a fully remote learning model Thursday and Friday after more than 60 students were identified as potential close contacts.
Health Director Frank Giacalone on Friday acknowledged that some of the 12 reported cases were possibly from an "event" that took place outside of school, but he did not give details.
Giacalone's comment comes on a day when parents posted numerous comments on social media regarding several large student gatherings. Parents also expressed concern that their teenagers were infected with the more serious U.K. variant of the already potentially fatal disease.
Giacalone said he has not been told the U.K. variant was responsible for the recent wave of COVID-19 cases at the high school.
In a Friday email to The Daily News, School Superintendent Sean Gallagher echoed the health director's statement.
"We have no knowledge if the COVID positives are the U.K. variant," Gallagher wrote in the email.
Asked whether there was any truth to reports involving large social gatherings, including at least one house party, Gallagher wrote that the cases that have come back positive are "from multiple scenarios, workplace affiliation, family member spread, social gatherings and outside activities/ recreation."
"That is what made this situation so difficult because of the multiple events. The good news for the school system is that we have not had in-school spread of the virus because of our protocols, procedures and safety measures that we have in place. In addition, our pool testing has been instrumental in picking up the asymptomatic cases throughout the system," Gallagher wrote.
Gallagher went on to say that the district's pool testing system has been "instrumental in picking up the asymptomatic cases throughout the system."
Gallagher emphasized the importance of the free COVID-19 pooled testing program, which the state recently extended until Aug. 31. Pooled testing involves putting up to 10 swabs in a vial to be tested at once, which is more cost-effective than testing everyone individually on a regular basis.
As of April 9, the district conducted 3,750 pool tests over the previous four weeks, with all coming out negative. This was the first week that the district saw positive results.
The program is voluntary, but Gallagher hopes this recent cluster will encourage more students to sign up for the program.
As of April 9, approximately 55% of district staff members were signed up for the program in addition to 51% of Bresnahan students, 47% of Edward G. Molin Upper Elementary School students, 45% of Nock students and 42% of high school students.
To learn more about the program or to access the consent form, visit www.newburyport.k12.ma.us/COVID-19.
Daily News reporter Heather Alterisio contributed to this report
