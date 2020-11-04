WEST NEWBURY — A special permit application hearing for an open space preservation development on Main Street continues tonight with a focus on problems with flooding and stormwater runoff emanating from the site.
Developer Chip Hall of Cottage Advisory LCC of Westwood has requested the release of a Phase II performance bond. The money was set aside to ensure that work he has promised he will get done for The Cottages at Drakes Landing is satisfactorily completed.
The parcel is located at 365 Main St. and 34 Meetinghouse Hill Road behind the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial.
One issue slowing the process is an ongoing problem with water running off the site and onto both Route 113 – a state highway – and a neighboring property during substantial storms.
“For the past 14 months, our front yard at 347 Main St. has been experiencing flooding from the Drakes Landing development,” said abutter Brad Buschur, who believes the construction project is in violation of local, state and federal regulations.
Stormwater is running into wetlands; the flooding is an infraction of the project’s stormwater pollution prevention plan; and it breaches the state Department of Transportation permit that Hall received to access Route 113, Buschur said.
In September, Buschur provided Planning Board members with video he and his wife took that appears to show flooding rushing onto and around their property from the development during a rainstorm.
“The week prior to the storm event, the developer went before the Planning Board to outline how they would address the flooding issue,” Buschur said. “The town’s review engineer said the proposed measures were sufficient, but the following week we experienced significant flooding from stormwater leaving the site.”
At a recent meeting, Hall noted that Public Works Director Wayne Amaral and Health Agent Paul Sevigny visited the site and were generally satisfied with the corrective measures taken.
There were no issues during heavy rains in October and he plans to pave areas of the road in a way that traps water and sends it to basins installed for this purpose.
In a letter dated Sept. 20, Amaral said he believed the paving plan will solve Main Street flooding concerns, according to Hall, adding, “Everything is working according to plan.”
But Planning Board members seemed skeptical.
“I’d feel a lot better if the paving were complete,” Chair Ray Cook said during a hearing continuation last month.
Stressing what he called a “history of noncompliance out there,” colleague Brian Murphey said he would not vote to release any of the remaining bond money until issues with runoff were completely resolved. “Let’s get the paving done and let’s hope it rains,” he said.
“I just don’t see why we should release essentially all of the bond money,” said board member Tim Cronin.
The board members wondered if runoff might be resolved once the roadway leading to Drakes Landing is completed. If not, an underground drain may be needed.
A formal peer review from Meridian Associates of Beverly was anticipated late in October. Stressing that the property is privately owned, Murphey said it is critical to resolve these issues now.
“That’s why I don’t want to release the money or it will fall onto the homeowners association two years from now,” he said last month.
“I’m opposed to releasing any bond funds at this time,” Murphey said at the board’s last meeting. “The problems that existed out there speak for themselves.”
In June 2016, the Planning Board received a special permit application for an open space preservation development for The Cottages at Drakes Landing. Construction began in spring 2018.
The development calls for a 34-unit pocket-style community featuring walking trails, a duck pond, and picket fence-lined sidewalks. Homes in a pocket neighborhood are centered on shared open space areas.
Open space preservation development gives developers flexibility and creativity, while encouraging land preservation and protection of other natural resources. Contractors receive density bonus incentives to encourage modest-sized housing units and affordable housing.
It aims to underscore community character; protect agriculturally significant land and public water supplies; and diversify housing stock. Applying for a special permit is an option for any proposed residential development.
The virtual meeting tonight starts at 7. To participate, visit the Planning Board page at www.wnewbury.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.