SALEM – Luis Morales-Colon, a Lawrence man charged with running down a police officer with his car in August, is scheduled to be in Salem Superior Court on Friday for a dangerousness hearing.
The hearing, which determines whether a person is too dangerous to be granted bail while awaiting trial, comes 10 days after he was arraigned in the same courthouse, according to an Essex County District Attorney’s Office spokesperson.
Morales-Colon, 30, was arrested Sept. 2, almost a month after police say he struck and pinned Lawrence police officer Carl Farrington, 51, just before midnight on Aug. 3. Authorities said Morales-Colon was fleeing the scene of a burglary on Springfield Street when he hit Farrington.
The officer suffered a brain injury and serious leg and ankle injuries, requiring surgery. He was immediately flown by medical helicopter to a Boston hospital where he underwent surgery and is recuperating at home.
Morales-Colon was charged with assault with intent to murder, armed robbery, nighttime breaking and entering, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm without a license, assault and battery on a police officer with serious injury and resisting arrest.
He was arraigned in Lawrence District Court shortly after his arrest and has remained behind bars since then. Farrington is a familiar figure in the Lawrence courthouse. That prompted a decision to move the case to Newburyport District Court before Morales-Colon was indicted by a Salem Superior Court grand jury.
Morales-Colon was one of three men involved in the Springfield Street incident — including a man who was killed in Pennsylvania just days later, according to police.
Juan Rivera, 28, died of a gunshot wound after an Aug. 9 incident in Allentown, Pennsylvania, authorities said. His death was ruled a homicide by the local coroner’s office.
Another man was taken into custody by Lawrence police immediately after the Springfield Street incident.
That man, Elisamuel Fernandez-Pagan, 32, of 138 South Union St., was arrested and charged with breaking and entering in the nighttime and receiving a stolen motor vehicle. His bail was set at $50,000 following his arraignment in Lawrence District Court.
Eagle Tribune reporter Jill Harmacinski contributed to this report.
