NEWBURY — With three public hearings on the agenda, the Planning Board still managed to have one of its shortest meetings in a long while.
On tap for the meeting Wednesday night were discussion of a proposed gas station and convenience store on Central Street; a definitive subdivision plan on Green Street; and a new office building and storage space on Boston Road.
Because board members Larry Murphy and George Morse along with associate member Mary Stohn were all absent, two concurrent public hearings to consider an A.L. Prime Energy gas station on Central Street were continued to Jan. 6 at 7:15 p.m.
”We have health issues going on with some members and we just have to be accommodating,” said board Chair Peter Paicos.
Applicant Anthony Guba of A.L. Prime Energy, who attended the virtual meeting, is seeking a special permit and a site plan review for a 24-hour gas station, convenience store and drive-thru, coffee on-the-go window at 23 Central St.
The property is zoned for commercial highway use and sits within 400 feet of the easterly on- and off-ramps serving Exit 55 on Interstate 95. At a continuance of the public hearing held last month, residents voiced concerns about potential traffic and safety issues related to the proposal.
The board unanimously approved a draft decision for a definitive subdivision plan application to construct a three-lot residential development at 68 Green St.
The 15.1-acre lot sits within the Agricultural Residential District. The homes would be located on a 22-foot-wide gravel roadway known as Farm View Lane.
Some conditions imposed on owner and applicant Eva Jackman by board members included a stipulation there would be no blasting at the site and abutters would receive a seven-day notice before rock and ledge are removed.
Dust control measures and snowplowing must take place during the project and any grading must not increase runoff in wetlands.
The board opened a public hearing for a site plan review application from K&R Construction Co. to build an office building and site contractor storage at 84 Boston Road.
The site, across from the town landfill, is entirely wooded. The plan proposes a 7,400-square-foot building for office and storage with a 40-foot paved apron around the outside — the remaining area would be gravel — and 10 parking spaces.
There would be no nighttime operations and efforts would be taken to minimize light pollution off the property. Board members intend to take a site walk prior to the hearing’s continuance Jan. 6 at 7:15 p.m.
As the meeting adjourned, Paicos and town planner Martha Taylor noted it was the first time in “quite a long while” that the perennially busy board has been able to complete a meeting in less than an hour.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.