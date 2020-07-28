NEWBURYPORT — With many senior centers still closed to the public due to COVID-19 concerns, at least one woman is wondering how other older adults are coping in the heat this week.
Diane Ellyane Klein, a 10-year resident of Heritage House, said her air conditioning unit broke about two weeks ago, and she hasn't been able to fix it yet. Heritage House has an air conditioned community room, but it has been closed temporarily amid the pandemic.
The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory through 8 o'clock Tuesday night, July 28, and reminded people to drink plenty of fluids, avoid the sun as much as possible, seek air conditioning, wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing, and check up on the well-being of family members and neighbors.
Meteorologists predicted temperatures will go down as the week goes by with a high of 88 on Wednesday, a high of 85 on Thursday and a high of 79 on Friday.
Klein, 73, said the heat, combined with her arthritis and asthma, have made tasks as simple as changing her clothes nearly impossible to do. On Monday, she called around to libraries, senior centers and the Salvation Army to see if there was any place she could go to for a bit, but she did not hear back.
Edward Cafasso, senior vice president of communications at WinnCompanies, which oversees Heritage House, said the company was aware that at least one female resident was having issues with an air conditioner. He said the company would do its best to help her, but the air conditioning units are maintained individually by residents. He said no one else had issued complaints about the heat.
By Monday afternoon, the Plum Island Taxpayers Association Hall at 8 Plum Island Blvd. had opened up for residents in need of a break from the mid-to-high 90s weather. Hall manager Frank Pierce said it will be accessible at all hours.
Prior to the opening of PITA Hall, Newbury police Deputy Chief John Lucey Jr. said town public safety officials were working to create options for people who may be concerned about themselves or their loved ones in the hot weather.
He said the town's two fire stations were on standby as possible locations for people to cool off but with COVID-19 still a concern, the department was handling the situation on a "case-by-case basis" with respect to social distancing.
The Hilton Senior Center at 43 Lafayette Road in Salisbury could also be used as a cooling center, director of the Council on Aging Elizabeth Pettis said.
The center reopened on June 6 with requirements including masks at all times, preregistration for all activities and a limit of 10 people for activities.
Pettis noted that everyone must respect social distancing, but air conditioning and iced-cold drinks are available.
"It's a lot better than staying in an un-air-conditioned apartment," she said.
While the facility has been used as a cooling center in the past, Pettis said it might not have been as popular because there were always other options such as movie theaters and shopping centers to visit. Though many places have reopened recently, they are operating at limited capacity and so, the center is another option.
Pettis said headaches, dizziness and confusion are some of the signs to look for in terms of dehydration or other heat-related illnesses.
For more information about cooling centers, call the Newbury Police Department at 978-462-4440. For emergencies such as heat stroke, dial 9-1-1.
