NEWBURY — A cooling station opened up on Plum Island Monday afternoon amid concerns about temperatures in the mid-90s.
The Plum Island Taxpayers Association Hall at 8 Plum Island Blvd. opened for residents in need of a break from the heat. Hall manager Frank Pierce said it will be accessible at all hours.
Prior to the opening of PITA Hall, Newbury police Deputy Chief John Lucey Jr. said town public safety officials were working to create options for people who may be concerned about themselves or their loved ones in the hot weather.
He said the town's two fire stations were on standby as possible locations for people to cool off but with COVID-19 still a concern, the department was handling the situation on a "case-by-case basis" with respect to social distancing.
The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory through 8 o'clock tonight, July 28, and reminded people to drink plenty of fluids, avoid the sun as much as possible, seek air conditioning, wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing, and check up on the well-being of family members and neighbors.
The Hilton Senior Center at 43 Lafayette Road in Salisbury is also open as a cooling center, director of the Council on Aging Elizabeth Pettis said.
The center reopened on June 6 with requirements including masks at all times, preregistration for all activities and a limit of 10 people for activities.
Pettis noted that everyone must respect social distancing, but air conditioning iced-cold drinks are available.
"It's a lot better than staying in an un-air-conditioned apartment," she said.
While the facility has been used as a cooling center in the past, Pettis said it might not have been as popular because there were always other options such as movie theaters and shopping centers to visit. Though many places have reopened recently, they are operating at limited capacity and so, the center is another option.
Pettis said headaches, dizziness and confusion are some of the signs to look for in terms of dehydration or other heat-related illnesses.
For more information about cooling centers, call the Newbury Police Department at 978-462-4440. For emergencies such as heat stroke, dial 9-1-1.
