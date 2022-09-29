AMESBURY — A debate over what to do with two parcels on Cynthia Road continued for several hours at a City Council meeting Tuesday night that included a councilor hurling plenty of criticism at Mayor Kassandra Gove.
The council held two public hearings regarding Cynthia Road. The first bill, 2022-087, which was sponsored by Gove, would seek to sell public properties on Cynthia Road on behalf of the Amesbury Affordable Housing Trust after declaring them as surplus and procuring a development proposal.
The second hearing was on a free petition that would protect the two Cynthia Road parcels as open space and provide for passive recreational uses that promote the quality of life for Amesbury residents and preserve natural resources.
In total, both matters were on the council floor for three hours. The council voted 7-1 in favor of continuing Gove’s bill until its meeting Oct. 25, sending the amended proposal to a planning and development subcommittee for recommendation, with Councilor Steve Stanganelli in opposition.
Councilors voted 5-3 in favor of continuing the free petition hearing at their meeting Nov. 22 to allow for time should there be further developments regarding Gove’s bill. Councilors Adrienne Lennon, Scott Mandeville and Peter Frey were opposed.
Gove gave a presentation, laying out the case for her bill, which was met with harsh criticism from Lennon.
Lennon was the presiding officer for both hearings in place of council President Nicholas Wheeler, who as an abutter of Cynthia Road was forced to recuse himself.
One issue Lennon said she had with the presentation was that it created a “false dilemma” by claiming that the city would need 52 more units to bring Amesbury over the state’s mandated 10 percent affordable housing threshold.
Lennon said there are two approved 40B developments and both are relatively large – one off Route 110 near Spindle Tree Lane and the other off Clarks Road. With both locations being near intersections, Lennon said in a phone interview that those locations are where these housing efforts should be focused.
“Focusing on those two projects and trying to gain as much affordable housing as we possibly can from those two projects and protect them for as long as possible really should be the priority,” Lennon said.
In an email, Gove addressed the previously approved 40B development on Route 110, stating that approval of the comprehensive permit expired in 2018, and because of that, those units are not on Amesbury’s subsidized housing inventory list.
In regard to Gove’s presentation, Lennon had strong feelings to share.
“I feel very strongly that the presentation and argument toward 2022-087 is perpetrated on a cumulative series of fallacies, and executed using what offends me most, shame, and it is an attempt to shame a neighborhood into accepting a very bad housing deal,” Lennon said. “That is beneath my integrity, and as a city councilor and as the presiding officer of this hearing, I will not under any circumstances agree to participate in it.”
Lennon’s comments were met with applause throughout the room multiple times during the night, including her closing remarks regarding Gove’s presentation as well as her final remarks on the bill.
Gove defended her presentation in an email response.
“My presentation was based on facts,” Gove said. “This does not need to be divisive.”
Gove said in the email that she believes the revised bill offers a compromise to satisfy the concerns of the neighbors and the priorities of the Affordable Housing Trust, and that they can “protect and preserve open space and add to our affordable housing inventory to provide safe housing for people the city knows need it.”
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.