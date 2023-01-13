NEWBURY — Newbury Select Board member Geraldine Heavey’s tenure with the committee will be ending this spring after announcing on Wednesday she will not be running for re-election.
Heavey wrote a letter to the editor to The Daily News stating her intention not to run for re-election. In her letter she thanked those who supported and voted for her. She also made it clear that she does not feel the Select Board is moving in the right direction and claimed she was tired of “being treated like a mushroom.”
In a phone call with The Daily News on Thursday, Heavey elaborated on her feelings, beginning with her mushroom remark.
“If you Google the term being treated like a mushroom, Google will define it as being kept in the dark and fed or given a lot of manure, or crap,” Heavey said.
Heavey said that she questions whether or not the Select Board is following the will of the town, and said that she believes the board is divided by party politics.
“I truly believe in democracy and letting the people have a voice and frankly, this board and the entire administration, I don’t believe they believe in democracy,” Heavey said.
“I think they think of the people as being just a pain, you know, ‘How dare you question us?’ and if you are not on their team, if you don’t go along and be a rubber stamp, if you ask difficult questions, it’s our way of the highway, or they’ll freeze you out.”
Heavey expressed annoyance at how felt she was left out of the loop on important issues such as the spending of American Rescue Plan Act funds.
“The $2 million that we’ve spent on the ARPA fund, you know, go to the meetings and just vote on it and, and not even be given a list of priorities or whatnot. But it’s like at the meetings the town administrator will say, ‘I’d like half a million dollars for such and such’ without a presentation or anything and boom, it happens,” Heavey said.
Another issue Heavey spoke about was accepting anonymous donations for the Newbury Police Department. She said she has made motions for anonymous donations to no longer be accepted because of what she believes to be “terrible optics,” but that nothing ever comes of it.
“I did it last Tuesday and it was not voted on. I don’t believe I even got a second this past week,” Heavey said.
Select Board Chairperson Alicia Greco told The Daily News over the phone she was thankful for Heavey’s service and was surprised by her comments.
“I don’t know where that’s coming from. I’m very proud of the direction that the town of Newbury is moving,” Greco said.
When asked about Heavey’s comments about a divide on the board created by party politics, Greco refuted the claim.
“That’s her opinion and everybody’s entitled to one. The town of Newbury is extremely well managed. We have been able to solve our capital needs of the town over the past few years all while keeping the tax rate low for the taxpayer. We’re apolitical. I’m not affiliated with the Democrats or the Republicans. I don’t know where she’s coming from,” Greco said.
“I feel bad that she feels that way. I’m sorry, but that’s not the way things are,” Greco added.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
