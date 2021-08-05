MERRIMAC — Trucks weighing more than 2½ tons will be barred from multiple town streets starting Aug. 15 to protect the roads and improve the public’s quality of life, according to town officials.
Selectmen voted to ban heavy trucks on Hadley Road, West Hadley Road, Birch Meadow Road and Heath Road at their meeting July 12.
Before that date, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation granted final authorization for the exclusion. Once it takes effect, only trucks directly serving properties on those roads for pickups or deliveries would be allowed access.
The ban comes after a two-year process that involved “extensive work” by the town’s Department of Public Works due to heavy trucks using roads not built to handle the weight.
“We are pleased to be able to respond to the concerns of residents in our community and take an active step to prevent the disruption and damage to roadways caused by these large vehicles passing through our neighborhoods,” Department of Public Works Director Robert Sinibaldi said.
“This is the result of a collaborative effort by our community and the communities of Haverhill and Newton (New Hampshire) and I am grateful for their participation and partnership,” he added.
At a Newton Board of Selectmen hearing in early March, an engineer hired by Merrimac explained to officials that the roads were never built to handle such vehicles.
Signs will be installed prior to the Aug. 15 effective date of the regulations.
Merrimac police Chief Eric Shears said the goal is “voluntary compliance” but added that truckers are typically very respectful about routes being altered.
Once the road closures are added to their GPS units, they should steer clear of the roads. Should enforcement become necessary, it would be in concert with the state police trucking unit, Shears added.
Shears said the heavy trucks have become a nuisance for residents on those streets but to his knowledge, there have been no pedestrian-involved accidents.
“It really comes down to keeping the roads in good shape,” Shears said.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
