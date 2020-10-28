Hemani honored for lifetime of service

NEWBURYPORT — Physicians are here to help others and one local doctor has been recognized for dedication to his patients, even at the risk of his own health.
Dr. Sadruddin Hemani is a board-certified otolaryngologist based at Anna Jaques Hospital and was recently given a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Massachusetts Medical Society.
The 81-year-old has 47 years of experience treating ear, nose and throat disorders as well as allergy and asthma concerns.
Hemani initially only kept his Highland Avenue practice open for emergencies once the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March, but he has since moved into the "new normal."
"My first patient after the pandemic came in for a nosebleed," Hemani said. "Most of the people that I see have a problem with their throat or their nose. So, I am wearing a mask and they have to take their mask off so that I can treat them. But I have been working steadily during this pandemic. Everybody wants this to end and they want to participate and do whatever they can to end it."
Many of Hemani's patients have been with his practice for decades.
"Most of the people I see have been with me for 40 years plus. So, I'm a relative to them," he said. "Sometimes, you have to put yourself at risk to treat them. I am older now and I should probably be in a cocoon somewhere but that is not how I am. I am here to help."
Hemani simply laughed when asked if he intends to retire soon.
"I don't have any plans to," Hemani said. "Just like all the other people at my age, I have got to remain active. I walk one mile and I bicycle 11 miles every morning. My mind is alert and my body is ready to go."
The Massachusetts Medical Society is a 25,000-member professional association of physicians and medical students that supports public health and provides advice on physician practice management.
The annual Lifetime Achievement Award is selected by physicians from the Newburyport, Haverhill and Lawrence area and recognizes a longstanding commitment to the betterment of health care in the community and for going above and beyond for the physician community.
Hemani said he was surprised and deeply honored to receive the award.
"This is what physicians are asked to do," Hemani said. "This award comes from all of the physicians in our area, so it is quite an honor."
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.