Herbert Crooks' art exhibited at AJH

NEWBURYPORT – A selection of paintings by New England fisherman-turned artist Herbert Crooks will be on display in the Anna Jaques Hospital gallery from Feb. 11 through March 11.
Crooks, a Newburyport native, began oil painting seriously in 1989, focusing his work on East Coast landscapes. He studied under noted artists Richard Gibney of Rockport, as well as Richard Burke Jones and Robert Scott Jackson, both of Newburyport.
Crooks has been considered for inclusion in the first edition of "Who's Who in Art, Architecture and Design." One of his nautical paintings was included in "The Heroes of the Sea Series" by author Danell Harmon.
A portion of the sale of works at the hospital goes to benefit the Anna Jaques Hospital Aid Association.
