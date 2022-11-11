BYFIELD — On the eve of Veterans Day, Triton Regional High School and Middle School students gathered Thursday afternoon to watch as the Memorial Field Stadium’s POW/MIA chair was dedicated.
Triton Regional High School junior Doug Aylward led the event, and started off by explaining the significance of the POW/MIA stadium chair.
“POW chairs commemorate American servicemen and women who are prisoners of war or missing an action,” Aylward said. “This chair will remain in the Triton bleachers permanently. In addition, a scholarship has been established to be first awarded to a senior graduating in the class of 2023, with the group called the Patriot Riders.”
Triton Regional School District Superintendent Brian Forget said Aylward organized the event in coordination with Don Jarvis, a Purple Heart recipient and a 2004 Triton Regional High School graduate, and other veterans.
“He literally took this on working with veterans, working with Don Jarvis, and planned this from scratch,” Forget said. “So the high school principal, middle school principal, have certainly been involved in the details to make sure it’s all good, but, right on down to getting state Senator Bruce Tarr to show up today, that was all him.”
Tarr, who just won another term as 1st Essex and Middlesex state senator on Tuesday, not only spoke at the event, but also presented Aylward with a citation on the behalf of the Massachusetts State Senate for his efforts.
During the event, students came to the podium to share speeches and poetry.
Triton Regional High School Spanish teacher and Marine Corps veteran Michael Vanderslice spoke at the event as well, talking about his journey and the importance of honoring POWs and those missing in action.
“Today, we make a choice. Today, we the Triton community choose to set aside this space, this chair, as a place where none of us will ever sit. We choose to set it aside for other people, the missing, the lost, the dead, knowing that they’ll never be able to sit in it either on some future occasion, a football game,” Vanderslice said. “Perhaps we will again gather here, Triton students and their families, supporters of the visiting team, fans of ‘Friday Night Lights.’ The stands will be crowded and we all may be a little uncomfortable. There may even be some people who can’t find a seat, and lean against the fence, or pace back and forth beyond it. But whatever the situation with our own seats, we choose to say, not here, not here. Here is a special place. Here is a sacred space.”
Vanderslice became emotional when speaking about posthumous Medal of Honor Recipient U.S. Navy Machinist’s First Class Robert R. Scott, who was awarded for his actions at Pearl Harbor and who Vanderslice chose as one to represent the many to whom the chair is dedicated. He read out loud Scott’s award citation, and led the audience in two moments of silence.
Jarvis proposed the idea for this chair to the School Committee last December and was in attendance for the dedication. In an email, he said he met up with Tracey Goodwin, and together, they started Wreaths Across America — Newbury, Mass., which they organized and hosted from 2015 to 2019. They placed remembrance wreaths on veterans’ graves and fundraised, and now the remainder of what they raised has been put toward this POW chair.
“This is a token of thanks for all the years of work and support from the students over the years. Every year, 65 to 70 students would join us in a cemetery to help us with cleaning,” Jarvis said via email. “Tracey and I are grateful for the years of support and work. We hope that this chair symbolizes our gratitude while reminding those never to forget the service and sacrifices made every day by our military and never to forget those who are prisoners of war or still missing in action.”
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
