SALISBURY — Local heroes kicked off Monday night’s Board of Selectmen meeting with officials paying tribute to the late K-9 dog Herc, as well as recognizing first responders for two instances of lifesaving actions.
Board of Selectmen Chairperson Ronalee Ray-Parrott began by recognizing Herc, who passed away on July 3, offering gratitude on behalf of the board for his eight years of service to the town.
“The board wishes to thank you for spending nearly your entire life serving the citizens of Salisbury, assisting with the rest, attending events, and protecting our officers with diligence and honor. May you rest in peace and run free for all of eternity,” Ray-Parrott said.
The first commendation was given to police Sgt. Jeremy Kelley and firefighter Benjamin Clapton for their actions while off duty on April 29, arriving at the scene of a person having a cardiac event. Once there, they used their CPR training to begin and continue chest compressions for several minutes until advanced medical personnel could arrive, effectively saving in the individual’s life.
Fire Chief Scott Carrigan spoke about the incident saying that Kelley and Clapton first noticed the individual in distress surrounded by a crowd.
“They both stopped to see what was going on and realized the person was in cardiac arrest, started bystander CPR and called 911. That might not sound that remarkable, but the person lived, and to my knowledge is still living,” Carrigan said.
The second commendation was given to police Sgt. Craig Goodrich, firefighters Matthew Nichols and Steven Lesage and fire Lt. Dan Souliotis for their actions while on duty Oct. 26, 2022, arriving at a scene of an unconscious person and using an automated external defibrillator, which led to the recovery of the collapsed individual.
“Sgt. Goodrich was nearby and began bystander CPR with some other folks that were there, and then our on-duty personnel arrived and was able to defibrillate them. But according to Lt. Dellaria, this entire incident was caught on body cam,” Carrigan said.
He explained how this allowed them to witness the immediate effects of the treatment from first responders.
“In this case, the person who was clinically dead was up and talking to them within eight minutes. By the time the ambulance arrived and they were getting them hooked up to the CPR machine, eyes wide open, talking like, ‘What happened?’” Carrigan said.
He stressed that without that immediate aid, there would not have been a positive outcome.
Police Chief Tom Fowler spoke about how often people only think of officers as deterring crime, when in reality their main job is to keep people safe.
“A big aspect is also the medical aspect. and the officers train hard, they take it serious. And like I said, I couldn’t be more proud of them. And our partnership with the fire department, it really is a partnership in public safety that benefits taxpayers, visitors and residents of Salisbury,” Fowler said.
He expressed his appreciation to selectmen for the recognizing the officers and firefighters.
“I think it’s very nice to do it in a public setting like this,” Fowler said.
Ray-Parrott shared her desire to celebrate the actions of first responders in a more consistent manner.
“I would love to be able to do something like this every year where we recognize the hard work and when you go above and beyond because this is really amazing. We are incredibly proud of you as selectmen and our elected officials and all of our residents should be, too,” Ray-Parrott said.
Speaking after the meeting, selectmen Vice Chairman Michael Colburn echoed her sentiment.
“They are constant professionals, and they don’t ever ask for praise, but sometimes praise is warranted. I was glad that among the commendations, Herc was honored, too,” Colburn said.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
