NEWBURYPORT — The Actor’s Studio’s Women’s HERstory Month celebration continues this weekend with performances of “Captains, Wives and Daughters” on Saturday and “Women of ‘76” on Sunday.
Both performances will be held at The Actors Studio of Newburyport, located in the Tannery Marketplace.
Beginning at 7 p.m. on Saturday, “Captains’ Wives and Daughters,” is a play written by local resident Adair Rowland that compares the lives of historic Newburyport women aboard ships, in foreign ports and in the houses they came home to.
And on Sunday at 5 p.m., there will be a showing of “Women of ‘76,” a series of one-woman shows from the mind of actor, writer and founder of Waterfall Productions, Rita Parisi.
Audience members will meet the unsung women, both patriots and loyalists, who helped forge the course of the American Revolution.
Both plays are part of the 13th annual Women’s HERstory Month, amonthlong celebration of women through the arts hosted by The Actors Studio.
Tickets for each show are $20 or $18 for students and seniors.
For tickets to “Captains, Wives and Daughters,” visit https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4503618
For tickets to “Women of ‘76,” visit https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4503626
For a full schedule of Women’s HERstory Month events, visit https://www.newburyportacting.org/events/
Staff writer Jack Shea covers Newburyport City Hall. He can be reached via email at jshea@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3154. Follow him on Twitter @iamjackshea.
