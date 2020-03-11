NEWBURYPORT — The Actors Studio of Newburyport will be transformed into a radio station of yesteryear Friday night as Women's HerStory month continues, with Saturday and Sunday also featuring a lineup of local female poets.
Beginning at 8 p.m. in The Actors Studio's black box theater, "Vintage Radio Shows" will bring to life scripts from radio programs first broadcast in the 1930s, '40s and '50s with a team of actors playing multiple roles to recreate them.
Each script used in the program will feature strong female characters.
In an episode from “Candy Matson – YUKON 2-8209,” one of radio’s first fast-talking, hard-edged female detectives is embroiled in murder and mystery.
“Amanda of Honeymoon Hill” follows the travails of Charity Amanda Dyke Leighton, who lived in Virginia with her wealthy husband. The event will also feature a segment from the classic show, “Little Orphan Annie."
On Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 5 p.m., poet, writer and educator Rhina Espaillat and other members of the Powow River Poets will take The Actors Studio stage.
As a group, the poets researched remarkable women, from antiquity to the present day, then wrote imaginary correspondences to them – and their possible responses. The performance includes readings from thought-provoking works inspired by women who excelled in fields as diverse as science, politics, social reform and the arts.
Both programs are part of the 13th annual Women’s HerStory Month, a monthlong celebration of women through the arts hosted by The Actors Studio.
All performances will be held at The Actors Studio, located in The Tannery Marketplace at 50 Water St.
Tickets for each show are $20 or $18 for students and seniors.
Tickets for all events are available at The Actors Studio's website: newburyportacting.org.
Staff writer Jack Shea can be reached via email at jshea@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3154. Follow him on Twitter @iamjackshea.
