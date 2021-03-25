NEWBURYPORT — The Actors Studio of Newburyport will conclude its celebration of Women's HerStory Month with three virtual performances this weekend.
There will be evening performances of "Reclaiming Their Time: Three Dramatic Monologues by Iron Butterflies of the 19th and 20th Centuries" on Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 5 p.m. via Zoom.
Monologues will include “Defying the Odds: Anne Lister, 19th Century Lesbian and Landowner,” written by Deb Severo and performed by Shannon Muhs; “I Have Seen It So: Matilda Joslyn Gage,” written by Judith Strang-Waldau and performed by Kim Holliday; and “Portrait of a Radical: Marie Louise Bottineau Baldwin, written by Leslie Powell.
Talkback will immediately follow each performance of these monologues.
Admission for all events is $10 with additional donations welcome. Visit www.newburyportacting.org to register.
