Hewett determined to be a policy leader

NEWBURYPORT — In her campaign for the 1st Essex District state representative seat, Democratic nominee Amber Hewett is set on being a policy leader — a component she said incumbent Rep. James Kelcourse, R-Amesbury, is lacking.
Hewett, who lives in Newburyport and is new to politics, said the job has main pillars: constituent services, the bringing of resources back to the district and policy leadership. She has no doubt in her Republican opponent's ability to fulfill the first two, but said, "He does not raise our voice in policy leadership in a way that I would like him to."
"Things are not OK right now," she said, citing the economy, climate change, the COVID-19 pandemic and systematic racism as just a few of the most pressing issues in the community. "We have work to do. We have policy to change."
She acknowledged Kelcourse's ability to act when food pantries need more resources, for example, but said a legislator needs to take that a step further and enact policies to end food insecurity across the state, "to bring down the number of people who need to go to food pantries."
Hewett said her opponent is known for his accessibility on social media and through constituent services, and said she intends to do the same. She would like her own office to serve as "an action center, a place where people can always go to learn how to engage on the issues that matter to them and to get the resources that they need in the immediate."
Hewett, who was raised and educated in Newburyport and Amesbury, has spent the past seven years working with the National Wildlife Federation with a special interest in offshore wind energy.
If elected on Nov. 3, she said her priorities would include climate change, education and affordable housing.
"I got into this race with a real fire in my heart for climate change and the need for greater urgency on Beacon Hill around the issue," she said.
Hewett also said fully funding education was one of her main campaign goals starting out, and the COVID-19 pandemic has only increased that need.
"Fully funding education means being able to meet the individual needs of students, and now those individual needs have gotten even greater," she said.
She explained that although the Student Opportunity Act was "a great step forward" for helping districts fund special education transportation, more work needs to be done "to prioritize this funding and take pressure off of local communities."
Hewett said that when state funding declines, municipal budgets are spread thin and property taxes go up, which contributes to the affordable housing crisis.
"Massachusetts is the only state in which we have a 'right to shelter' for families, but we're also the state in which families are falling into homelessness at the fastest rate in the nation," she said.
Hewett hopes to address this inequality by changing zoning laws, so it's "easier to responsibly build affordable housing."
Addressing the impact of the pandemic on small businesses, Hewett, who grew up and worked at David's Tavern and Restaurant where her mother was a manager, said she understands how stressful slow nights can be at a restaurant or business.
"A few slow weeks, let alone a few slow months, can really put such an incredible weight on these businesses," she said.
With no clear end to the pandemic in sight, Hewett emphasized the need for stronger leadership.
"Heading into this crisis, we didn't know how long it would last, so some of the solutions that were put on the table earlier on may have seemed sufficient for a three-month crisis, but the fact is we're applying short-term solutions to a long-term crisis right now," she said.
If elected, she said she would fight for things like more grants for small businesses, as opposed to loans, and laws that hold insurance companies accountable for COVID-related small business losses.
Hewett on the web: https://www.amberhewett.com/
