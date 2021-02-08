NEWBURYPORT — The incumbent state representative spent $5,600 more than his challenger in the 2020 campaign, although she raised $31,400 more than he did.
Rep. Jim Kelcourse, R-Amesbury, defeated Newburyport Democrat Amber Hewett in his campaign for reelection to a fourth, two-year term representing Newburyport, Amesbury and Salisbury in November. Kelcourse received 52% of the vote to Hewett's to 48%.
Hewett began 2020 with a $675 balance, then raised $94,737.33 from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31 and spent $88,772.67 in that time, according to filings with the state Office of Campaign and Political Finance.
Kelcourse started the year with a $38,296.60 balance and raised $63,280.78 between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, while spending $94,406.65 during the same time period.
Hewett also raised over $4,000 more in campaign contributions than Kelcourse during the last two months of the race.
Kelcourse took in $11,815 between Oct. 1 and Nov. 30, while Hewitt received $15,828.38 during the same period, according to Office of Campaign and Political Finance reports.
The campaign office filings show Kelcourse received a single $1,000 contribution from SPS New England Inc. owner Wayne Capolupo of Salisbury.
Kelcourse received $500 donations from Abdulla Enterprises Inc. Director Daniel Abdulla of Newburyport; Joe's Playland owner Donna Abdulla of Salisbury; Bolwyn Phider Corp. owner Dermot Bolger of Newburyport; Castagna Construction President Ralph Castagna of Topsfield; MA Labor District Political Action Committee employee Bruce Douglas of Salisbury; Newburyport attorney Mark Moquin; Byfield contractor Stephen Pearson; The Fund for Massachusetts Political Action Committee; and the Massachusetts Republican House Political Action Committee.
Hewett received $500 from James Goudreau of Newburyport; Local 509, SEIU; the New England Regional Council of Carpenters; Newburyport engineer Heather Shand; Newburyport Olympus sales represenative Kathleen Stark; and Newburyport teacher Boyd Hancock.
Additional donations to the Hewett campaign included: $300 each from Arts of the Future co-founder Michael Sales of Newburyport and Mark Richey Woodworking owner Mark Richey of Newbury; $250 each from Carpenters Local Union 339 and the Salisbury Democratic Town Committee; $294.12 from Barbarina Heyerdahl of Montpelier, Vermont; and $312.50 from Josephine Merck of Cob, Connecticut. The majority of donations to Hewett's campaign came in the form of smaller $25, $50 and $100 contributions from individuals.
Kelcourse outspent Hewett by more than $19,000 between Oct. 1 and Nov. 30, according to the Office of Campaign and Political Finance.
His campaign spent $59,918.23, mostly on Facebook ads ($10,425) and TV ads ($11,436). Kelcourse also paid $4,668.68 for door hangers and tags, $1,859.37 for campaign signs and $20,123.88 to the Massachusetts Republican Party for coordinated campaign services.
Hewett spent $40,203.77 between Oct. 1 and Nov. 30, spending $7,700 on the salary of campaign manager Christian Cyr; $2,000 for campaign management advising from Hilltop Public Solutions; $2,199.45 on Facebook ads; $2,500 for digital ads from DSPolitical LLC; $750 for video editing and $200 for drone camera footage; and $821.84 for texting services, among other expenditures. Hewett also spent $2,350.46 on printing.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
