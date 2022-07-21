NEWBURYPORT - Seana Carmody's dog, Bella, right, crosses Newburyport's boardwalk to say hello to Jack, owned by John McLaulin. The Newburyport residents were among those getting their exercise or simply stretching their legs around 9 a.m. Thursday before temperatures rise into the lower 90s later in the day.
Around the same time, Department of Public Services employees were busy hauling away garbage from nearby cans and a landscaping company were on their hands and knees working on beautifying floral arrangements along the city park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.