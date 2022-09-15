NEWBURYPORT — Work on the High Street line repainting project gets underway Thursday evening from Atkinson Common to March’s Hill, the mayor’s office announced.
Hi-Way Safety Systems left a newly repaved High Street with spotty and poorly spaced painted lines in summer 2019 and had to mechanically scrape its own work off the pavement’s new finish later that year.
The city received a $150,000 settlement from the Rockland-based road construction company earlier this year to correct the High Street painting job.
Mayor Sean Reardon said work will begin on the $22,000 line repainting project starting Thursday at 9 p.m.
“The road had settled and we don’t feel like it needs paving right now. So we are going to do this line project and make it look as great as the Safe Routes to School zone does in front of the high school,” he said.
The evening work will be completed in two sections, the first section will run from Atkinson Common to Toppans Lane at Newburyport High School and the second section will run from Johnson Street over to March’s Hill, across from Bromfield Street.
“We’re going to start by removing the lines on the street,” Reardon said. “Each section takes about two to three hours to do.”
The mayor added that the work should be completed by roughly 3 a.m. on Friday.
“We will have police details out since it is happening at night. It shouldn’t be that loud,” he said.
Newburyport police Lt. Matthew Simons said in an email that he expects to have a pair of officers and cruisers at the construction sites and any detours or delays should be minimal.
“We would ask that motorists be especially careful when approaching any flashing lights from cruisers or construction vehicles along High Street during these hours. The painting company and detail offices do their best to limit access to areas that are actively being worked on without disrupting the flow of traffic too much,” he said.
Simons added that motorists uncertain of whether to proceed through or over a particular area should use caution until they can confirm with a detail officer or worker that it is safe to do so.
“We are fortunate that traffic is generally light during these hours and officers should be able to facilitate the passing of emergency vehicles without delay,” he said.
In 2021, a Groveland woman was charged after police said she ignored police details and drove over freshly painted lines on High Street near Tyng Street. This summer, a judge ordered her to pay the city more than $2,000 in damages, according to Newburyport District Court records.
Reardon said his administration is working on scheduling the repainting of the double yellow lines, the fog lines and the bike lanes on High Street for the week of Sept. 19.
“The line removal takes place over one night. Once that is done, hopefully we can start painting them the following Monday and we are working out that schedule right now,” he said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.