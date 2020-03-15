SALISBURY – The Hilton Senior Center on Lafayette Road has activated readiness response to proactively protect the safety and well-being of its clients and staff related to the coronavirus, according to Liz Pettis, director of the center. This includes limiting public visits to the senior center
In a press release, Pettis said all programs and activities have all been cancelled until further notice.
In addition: Meals on Wheels will continue to be delivered, and transportation is still available, although it is limited to three clients per van ride to maintain social distancing. Those who need transportation are asked to call to schedule.
Pettis said client services and home visits will transition to virtual client appointments starting Tuesday, March 17.
AARP has suspended tax preparation appointments until further notice.
The center's medical lending library will continue to loan medical equipment. Residents should call for information.
Staff will be available by calling 978-462-2412.
"If you or someone you know is in need of services, food or general assistance please reach out to us. We will continue to serve the seniors of our community," Pettis said in the release. "While there may be many challenges ahead, we understand this is a hardship for many in our community, please know we are here to help. We are all in this together to ensure the health and safety of our seniors and to support one another."
