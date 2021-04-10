The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) will be conducting multiple overnight test opening operations of the 1st Lt. Derek S. Hines Memorial Bridge on Main Street over the Merrimack River in Amesbury and Newburyport on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The test openings of this drawbridge will take place from 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 13, through 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 14, according to a MassDOT press release. The test openings ensure the drawbridge is ready to operate for the upcoming boating season and to train new drawbridge operators. The Hines Bridge is also known as Essex-Merrimack Drawbridge and the Deer Island Bridge.
The drawbridge testing operations are part of a $4.19 million District 4 drawbridge operation, maintenance and repair contract awarded to SPS New England.
Drivers who are traveling through the area should reduce speed and use caution.
For more information on traffic conditions, Dial 511 and select a route to hear real-time conditions.
Visit www.mass511.com, a website that provides real-time traffic and incident advisory information, and allows users to subscribe to text and email alerts for traffic conditions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.