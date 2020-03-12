NEWBURYPORT – Local author and historian Ghlee Woodworth will give a presentation on her book, “Newburyport’s Clipper Heritage Trail,” at Newburyport Public Library on Sunday at 2 p.m.
This part of the library’s History Lecture Series will focus on Volume 1 of the work, which is 270 pages and includes maps and legends, nine self-guided tours, more than 75 locations and 370 images.
“Newburyport’s Clipper Heritage Trail,” which will be published in mid-April, is an American Association of State and Local History merit award winner.
The library is located at 94 State St. For information online: www.newburyportpl.org/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.