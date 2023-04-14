AMESBURY — Local historian Steve Klomps will discuss Amesbury-made Blasdel clocks during the annual Whittier Home Association annual meeting to be held April 27 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Union Congregational Church, 350 Main St.
“For all of you who have seen Steve at any of his historical lectures, you know he is a gifted lecturer on Amesbury history and can fill a room with enthusiastic listeners,” association President Anne Ferguson said.
The annual meeting will also feature a recap of the association’s special meeting on Dec. 6 that saw Ferguson take over for former President Chris Bryant, as well as a rundown on more events scheduled for 2023.
