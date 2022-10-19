NEWBURYPORT — Historian and former Salem State University faculty member Anthony Guerriero will visit “The Morning Show” on Thursday.
Guerriero has researched topics ranging from Thomas Jefferson to the World War II Christmas truce and baseball player and spy Mo Berg. Host Mary Jacobsen will interview Guerriero about his recent research on the Civilian Conservation Corps.
The Depression era CCC work relief program provided jobs for millions of unemployed men planting trees, constructing trails and building shelters in more than 800 parks nationwide during its nine years of existence.
“Of all the New Deal programs, it’s the CCC that is still relevant today,” Guerriero has written. “This program provided hope for American young men during a time when a sense of hope was hard to come by. By taking a look at the time and program, we can see how today is not that much different politically, economically or environmentally than the 1930s.”
“The Morning Show” airs Thursday at 9 a.m. on Channel 9 and WJOP (FM 96.3) and livestreams on YouTube (at NCMHub.org). After broadcast, click Playlist on YouTube and scroll down.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.