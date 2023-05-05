AMESBURY — Folks attending the Amesbury Improvement Association’s annual May Supper on Wednesday traveled back in time to Colonial days as a historian spoke at great length about locally made Blaisdell Clocks.
Local historian Steven Clomps told how the clocks were crafted as far back as 1735 by the Blaisdell family of Amesbury.
Klomps, a member of the Amesbury Historical Commission, said he enjoyed being able to share some of his knowledge on Amesbury’s rich history.
“It’s an interesting opportunity and great to be able to speak to a group like that for their annual dinner,” Klomps said.
The supper, which was held at Union Congregational Church on Main Street, had been an annual mainstay for years before taking a three-year break due to COVID-19.
The AIA is a nonprofit organization in Amesbury that has been around since 1851. The AIA owns and maintains four properties in Amesbury, Alliance Park, Golgotha, Captains Well and Patten’s Pond bird sanctuary, which are open to the public for passive recreation.
In addition, part of its mission is to maintain historical sites, plant native trees around Amesbury, clean parks and help to make Amesbury a more beautiful place to live and work for its residents.
AIA President Anne Ferguson said the supper, which drew about 30 people, began with a meet-and-greet where guests could mingle and dine on cheese and crackers before the main course. The event was catered by Ristorante Molise.
“The dinner was lovely and everyone sat and ate for 45 minutes,” Ferguson said.
She raved at how informed Klomps is and his ability to answer even the most esoteric question.
Ferguson noted one of the major goals of the dinner is to spread awareness and attract people to join.
“According to our bylaws, this is the time when we reorganize for the year, reelect officers, and update everybody on what’s been going on,” Ferguson said.
She said another big goal of the supper was to spread the word about the group’s first cleanup of the year, set for 9:30 a.m. on May 13 at the AIA-owned Alliance Park.
“It’s a beautiful park right across from the Union Congregational Church on Main Street. There is always a crowd down there,” Ferguson said.
She said the cleanup will be a great community builder.
“We always have coffee and doughnuts and we get to chat with everybody. and the other thing is that a lot of the high school kids needs community service, and we will sign their papers if they come and help us,” Ferguson said.
For more information on the AIA and how to join, call Ferguson at 978-270-1252 or email her at anneferguson@gmail.com.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
