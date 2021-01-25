WEST NEWBURY — The Historical Commission has unearthed an old cemetery beneath fallen trees and brush off Poorehouse Lane.
The Almshouse Cemetery is described in the book "Cemetery Records of West Newbury" written by the late Susan Follansbee, a longtime local historian, according to Commissioner Elisa Grammer.
“The cemetery is located on the east side of an abandoned road that leads off the left side of Archelaus Place to Main Street (past the present Town Forest),” Follansbee wrote.
The site is situated at the northwest corner of the Town Forest and the Mill Pond area. A stone wall on the right side of the old road is the only visible indicator of the sacred status the land once held — and should still hold — in the community, commissioners contend. There are no visible stone markers and records of burials at the site are sketchy.
“The burial ground is fairly impassable with downed trees and brush,” commissioners point out.
They plan to erect a sign to mark its place on Poorehouse Lane — similar to the white historic markers installed around town years ago as part of an Eagle Scout project.
Volunteers will clear away the excess vegetation and debris, and the Almshouse Cemetery will be included on the town’s trail maps for the public to visit. A reference to and map of the cemetery will appear in the Mill Pond conservation restriction and in the Mill Pond management plan.
Five burial spots are listed for the cemetery in the town’s records:
“James Burrill, d. 12/4/1855 ae 91 yr, 11 mo, 2 dy, a pauper
(...) England, widowed female, d. 1/9/1857
Gilman Tewksbury, d. 3/26/1859, ae 44 yr, son of Thomas & Sarah Tewksbury.
Thomas Tewksbury, d. 12/15/1859, 68 yr, 5 mo, 20 dy, son of Jonathan
Anna Woodman, single, d. 6/23/1859, ae 75 yr, dau of Mark & Anna Woodman”
But the commission’s research — which includes the 1850 federal census — indicates the tract could actually be the site of as many as 12 graves. The burial ground appears in a 1909 plan of the Mill Pond area found at the Salem Registry of Deeds.
“Poorhouse Lane was also known as Maple Lane; Mill Pond was a meadow in 1909,” Grammer states, adding, “No other maps have been found that show the cemetery, although a 1950’s drawing shows ‘potters field.’”
West Newbury set up an almshouse — or poorhouse for indigent elderly and infirm people —in 1837; there is evidence of burials on land nearby beginning in the 1850s, according to the commission’s research.
Under state law, old burial grounds must be maintained, preserved and used for no other purpose. They are defined as land used as a final resting spot for at least 10 graves for over 100 years.
“This is an ancient burial place under (Massachusetts) law,” Grammer said, “It seems like we should be taking care of it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.