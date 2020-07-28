NEWBURYPORT – Historian and educator Susan Harvey will visit “The Morning Show” on Thursday, July 30.
Host Mary Jacobsen will interview Harvey about the suggestion some commentators have made that the Black Lives Matter protests reflect a "great awakening" analogous to the 19th century one that fueled the abolitionist movement prior to the Civil War.
Harvey will also discuss the impact of the unfinished post-Civil War Reconstruction on American racial history, why America got stuck, what’s needed to move forward, and whether some form of reparations are needed to make the nation whole.
Castle Hill Illuminated will also be featured on Thursday’s show. Cultural site manager Robin Donovan-Bocchiaro and lighting designer Chris Bocchiaro will discuss the 35-minute sound and light spectacle taking place Wednesday through Saturday nights from now through the end of September at the Great House and Formal Garden at Castle Hill on the Crane Estate.
For more information about Castle Hill Illuminated, visit www.thetrustees.org/things-to-do/northeast/event-57083.html.
“The Morning Show” will broadcast live Thursday at 9 a.m. on Channel 9 and will stream live on PortMedia’s YouTube channel (click on the YouTube icon at www.NCMHub.org). After broadcast, the show is available for viewing on the YouTube Playlist for “The Morning Show.”
Each show will also air on WJOP (FM 96.3) on Friday at 8 a.m. and the following Tuesday at 4 p.m. and Wednesday at 3 p.m., and will be available as a podcast on the Sound Cloud (click on the cloud icon at www.NCMHub.org and scroll down).
