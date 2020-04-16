Misses Harriette N. and Martha A. Dole advertised the commencement of a singing school beginning Wednesday afternoon, April 16, 1861, at 4 p.m. for “misses who wish to attend only one afternoon a week.”
— The Museum of Old Newbury
Hampton - Seabrook - M. Carol Turcotte, 77, of Seabrook, died Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Oceanside Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation in Hampton. She was born in Newburyport, MA January 20, 1943 one of 10 children to the late Adna C. and Adelia "Nellie" (Hamel) Knowles. Carol was a longtim…
Newburyport - Barbara Marie (Welch) Miller, 93, of Newburyport, passed away peacefully from natural causes on April 10, 2020. Barbara was a lifelong resident of Newburyport, the fourth of five children born to the late William H. and Grace Lillian (Langley) Welch. She was a communicant at St…
Newburyport - On Monday, April 13, 2020, George Edward Dodge, Jr. passed away. Ed was born on July, 4, 1935 in Key West Florida, and lived his life as a true renaissance man with a passion and talent for art, literature, photography, nature, and sport, particularly golf. He was a true patrio…
